Jio 4G - Strange public IPv4 address assigned behind NAT

Jio as we all know uses NAT for pretty much all their deployments be it 4G or Giga Fibre etc and we usually get assigned an IP address from the 10.0.0.0/8 private IP range. However today when I was just going through my router management UI, I was a bit surprised to see the Jio 4G WAN interface with a strange (for Jio) public IP address.
As can be seen, its still being NAT'd, and the externally visible address is different. But the one assigned to me on my side is
It is not even Jio's IP space as per whois, strange indeed. Apparently that entire IP space is owned by UK Ministry of Defence! Maybe a config error on Jio's side.
Code:
[email protected]:~# ip address show eth0.2
8: [email protected]: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000
link/ether 00:xx:ax:05:xx:xx brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
inet 10.0.1.10/24 brd 10.0.1.255 scope global eth0.2
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
inet 25.33.186.52/29 brd 25.33.186.55 scope global eth0.2
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
inet6 fe80::290:a9ff:fe05:a0d5/64 scope link
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
[email protected]:~# curl --interface eth0.2 icanhazip.com
137.97.160.71
[email protected]:~# curl --interface eth0.2 https://icanhazip.com
137.97.160.71
[email protected]:~# route | grep eth0.2
default 25.33.186.53 0.0.0.0 UG 20 0 0 eth0.2
10.0.1.0 * 255.255.255.0 U 0 0 0 eth0.2
25.33.186.48 * 255.255.255.248 U 20 0 0 eth0.2
[email protected]:~#
25.33.186.52, which is really weird.
Code:
inetnum: 25.0.0.0 - 25.255.255.255
netname: UK-MOD-19850128
country: GB
org: ORG-DMoD1-RIPE
admin-c: MN1891-RIPE
tech-c: MN1891-RIPE
status: LEGACY
mnt-by: UK-MOD-MNT
mnt-domains: UK-MOD-MNT
mnt-routes: UK-MOD-MNT
mnt-by: RIPE-NCC-LEGACY-MNT
created: 2005-08-23T10:27:23Z
last-modified: 2016-04-14T09:56:26Z
source: RIPE # Filtered
organisation: ORG-DMoD1-RIPE
org-name: UK Ministry of Defence
org-type: LIR
address: Not Published
address: Not Published
address: Not Published
address: UNITED KINGDOM
phone: +44(0)3067700816
admin-c: MN1891-RIPE
abuse-c: MH12763-RIPE
mnt-ref: RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT
mnt-ref: UK-MOD-MNT
mnt-by: RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT
mnt-by: UK-MOD-MNT
created: 2004-04-17T12:18:23Z
last-modified: 2016-10-06T11:09:40Z
source: RIPE # Filtered
