Jio 4G - Strange public IPv4 address assigned behind NAT

Jio as we all know uses NAT for pretty much all their deployments be it 4G or Giga Fibre etc and we usually get assigned an IP address from the 10.0.0.0/8 private IP range. However today when I was just going through my router management UI, I was a bit surprised to see the Jio 4G WAN interface with a strange (for Jio) public IP address.

Code: 
[email protected]:~# ip address show eth0.2
8: [email protected]: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 00:xx:ax:05:xx:xx brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
    inet 10.0.1.10/24 brd 10.0.1.255 scope global eth0.2
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
    inet 25.33.186.52/29 brd 25.33.186.55 scope global eth0.2
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
    inet6 fe80::290:a9ff:fe05:a0d5/64 scope link
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
[email protected]:~# curl --interface eth0.2 icanhazip.com
137.97.160.71
[email protected]:~# curl --interface eth0.2 https://icanhazip.com
137.97.160.71
[email protected]:~# route | grep eth0.2
default         25.33.186.53    0.0.0.0         UG    20     0        0 eth0.2
10.0.1.0        *               255.255.255.0   U     0      0        0 eth0.2
25.33.186.48    *               255.255.255.248 U     20     0        0 eth0.2
[email protected]:~#
As can be seen, its still being NAT'd, and the externally visible address is different. But the one assigned to me on my side is 25.33.186.52, which is really weird.






It is not even Jio's IP space as per whois, strange indeed. Apparently that entire IP space is owned by UK Ministry of Defence! :D Maybe a config error on Jio's side.

Code: 
inetnum:        25.0.0.0 - 25.255.255.255
netname:        UK-MOD-19850128
country:        GB
org:            ORG-DMoD1-RIPE
admin-c:        MN1891-RIPE
tech-c:         MN1891-RIPE
status:         LEGACY
mnt-by:         UK-MOD-MNT
mnt-domains:    UK-MOD-MNT
mnt-routes:     UK-MOD-MNT
mnt-by:         RIPE-NCC-LEGACY-MNT
created:        2005-08-23T10:27:23Z
last-modified:  2016-04-14T09:56:26Z
source:         RIPE # Filtered

organisation:   ORG-DMoD1-RIPE
org-name:       UK Ministry of Defence
org-type:       LIR
address:        Not Published
address:        Not Published
address:        Not Published
address:        UNITED KINGDOM
phone:          +44(0)3067700816
admin-c:        MN1891-RIPE
abuse-c:        MH12763-RIPE
mnt-ref:        RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT
mnt-ref:        UK-MOD-MNT
mnt-by:         RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT
mnt-by:         UK-MOD-MNT
created:        2004-04-17T12:18:23Z
last-modified:  2016-10-06T11:09:40Z
source:         RIPE # Filtered
 
Last edited:
so your internet was still working with this configuration ?
 
no, its internal IP which is weird, it wont cause internet to stop working. only time is if there is a public/external server with that IP/range then it will conflict and wont connect to it.
 
Why should it stop working? It doesn't matter what IP address they assign me as long their systems handle it and route it correctly which in this case their systems are doing.

It's all within their network right so that is doable. But yeah they shouldn't be using IP addresses from the public IP space which is not their's to begin with.
 

vishalrao said:
no, its internal IP which is weird, it wont cause internet to stop working. only time is if there is a public/external server with that IP/range then it will conflict and wont connect to it.
Exactly, it's only a /29 so the number of unreachable hosts are just 8 or so. Plus it's all UK Defence department's so not somewhere I'd want to reach. 🤣🤣
 
Interesting, it reconnected and now I got another IP address from the same 25.x.x.x range.


Code: 
[email protected]:~# curl --interface eth0.2 https://icanhazip.com
137.97.105.18
[email protected]:~# ip address show eth0.2
8: [email protected]: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 00:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
    inet 10.0.1.10/24 brd 10.0.1.255 scope global eth0.2
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
    inet 25.5.109.77/30 brd 25.5.109.79 scope global eth0.2
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
    inet6 fe80::290:a9ff:fe05:a0d5/64 scope link
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
[email protected]:~# route | grep eth0.2
default         25.5.109.78     0.0.0.0         UG    20     0        0 eth0.2
10.0.1.0        *               255.255.255.0   U     0      0        0 eth0.2
25.5.109.76     *               255.255.255.252 U     20     0        0 eth0.2
[email protected]:~#
 
What is going on with Jio, now it's another IP address in a totally different IP address range.

Code: 
[email protected]:~# curl --interface eth0.2 https://icanhazip.com
137.97.143.67
[email protected]:~# ip address show eth0.2
8: [email protected]: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000
    link/ether xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
    inet 10.0.1.10/24 brd 10.0.1.255 scope global eth0.2
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
    inet 56.85.35.191/25 brd 56.85.35.255 scope global eth0.2
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
    inet6 fe80::290:a9ff:fe05:a0d5/64 scope link
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
[email protected]:~# route | grep eth0.2
default         56.85.35.192    0.0.0.0         UG    20     0        0 eth0.2
10.0.1.0        *               255.255.255.0   U     0      0        0 eth0.2
56.85.35.128    *               255.255.255.128 U     20     0        0 eth0.2
[email protected]:~#
This belongs to USPS 🤣


Code: 
OrgName:        United States Postal Service.
OrgId:          USPS-3
Address:        4200 Wake Forest Road
City:           Raleigh
StateProv:      NC
PostalCode:     27668-9007
Country:        US
RegDate:        1995-10-17
Updated:        2017-01-28
Ref:            https://rdap.arin.net/registry/entity/USPS-3
 
