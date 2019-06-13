Jio 4G - Strange public IPv4 address assigned behind NAT

Code: [email protected]:~# ip address show eth0.2 8: [email protected]: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 00:xx:ax:05:xx:xx brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.1.10/24 brd 10.0.1.255 scope global eth0.2 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet 25.33.186.52/29 brd 25.33.186.55 scope global eth0.2 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::290:a9ff:fe05:a0d5/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever [email protected]:~# curl --interface eth0.2 icanhazip.com 137.97.160.71 [email protected]:~# curl --interface eth0.2 https://icanhazip.com 137.97.160.71 [email protected]:~# route | grep eth0.2 default 25.33.186.53 0.0.0.0 UG 20 0 0 eth0.2 10.0.1.0 * 255.255.255.0 U 0 0 0 eth0.2 25.33.186.48 * 255.255.255.248 U 20 0 0 eth0.2 [email protected]:~#

25.33.186.52

Code: inetnum: 25.0.0.0 - 25.255.255.255 netname: UK-MOD-19850128 country: GB org: ORG-DMoD1-RIPE admin-c: MN1891-RIPE tech-c: MN1891-RIPE status: LEGACY mnt-by: UK-MOD-MNT mnt-domains: UK-MOD-MNT mnt-routes: UK-MOD-MNT mnt-by: RIPE-NCC-LEGACY-MNT created: 2005-08-23T10:27:23Z last-modified: 2016-04-14T09:56:26Z source: RIPE # Filtered organisation: ORG-DMoD1-RIPE org-name: UK Ministry of Defence org-type: LIR address: Not Published address: Not Published address: Not Published address: UNITED KINGDOM phone: +44(0)3067700816 admin-c: MN1891-RIPE abuse-c: MH12763-RIPE mnt-ref: RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT mnt-ref: UK-MOD-MNT mnt-by: RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT mnt-by: UK-MOD-MNT created: 2004-04-17T12:18:23Z last-modified: 2016-10-06T11:09:40Z source: RIPE # Filtered

Jio as we all know uses NAT for pretty much all their deployments be it 4G or Giga Fibre etc and we usually get assigned an IP address from the 10.0.0.0/8 private IP range. However today when I was just going through my router management UI, I was a bit surprised to see the Jio 4G WAN interface with a strange (for Jio) public IP address.As can be seen, its still being NAT'd, and the externally visible address is different. But the one assigned to me on my side is, which is really weird.It is not even Jio's IP space as per whois, strange indeed. Apparently that entire IP space is owned by UK Ministry of Defence!Maybe a config error on Jio's side.